FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County

A small plane had to make an emergency landing in Horry County on Sunday, according to officials.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A small plane had to make an emergency landing in Horry County on Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway 905 and Highway 90. Crews were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration later told WMBF News that the aircraft involved was a single-engine Cessna 182. A preliminary finding from the FAA showed the plane “experienced engine issues.”

Data from FlightAware shows the plane took off from Gastonia Municipal Airport in North Carolina at around 4:10 p.m. prior to its landing just over an hour later.

Four people were also on board at the time of the landing, but no injuries were reported.

Just before 8 p.m., HCFR said the plane was towed away and the road re-opened to traffic.

The Horry County Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

The FAA is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

