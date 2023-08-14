Father, son arrested in weekend Bluffton shooting that hurt child

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies arrested a father and son Monday morning in connection with a shooting Saturday that injured a young girl.

Carlos Joaquin Anchorena, 23; and Carlos Isaac Anchorena, 45; have both been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace.

The charges stem from a fight that had occurred earlier in the day between two men near a trail near Hallmark Homes and the Olde Town Village community, a news release states.

Deputies responded at 5:39 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Malphrus Road in the Hallmark Homes neighborhood where a vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. Investigators said the vehicle had been damaged shortly after 3 p.m. when a white SUV entered the parking lot and fired at least two shots toward an apartment building, a release states.

Deputies say a seven-year-old girl who was outside when the shots rang out and began running toward her apartment building was struck in the arm by a stray pellet from one of the bullets.

The child’s mother took her to a hospital for treatment before deputies were called to the scene and the injury was not considered life-threatening.

Deputies said the fight is believed to be the catalyst for the shooting.

“One of the men involved in the earlier fight was standing in front of Hallmark Apartments at approximately 3:08 p.m. when two other men drove into the Hallmark Homes community and fired shots.

Investigators identified the Anchorenas as suspects in the shooting. The sheriff’s office’s SWAT team and investigators served a search warrant at a Covington Lane home where they made the arrests and collected evidence.

Both Anchorenas were being held at the Beaufort County jail as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.