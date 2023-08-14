FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks left lanes of I-26E

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 eastbound is impacting traffic Monday evening.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is blocking two left lanes of I-26 eastbound near Exit 215.

The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

