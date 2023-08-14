FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks left lanes of I-26E
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 eastbound is impacting traffic Monday evening.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is blocking two left lanes of I-26 eastbound near Exit 215.
The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m.
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.