FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks left lanes of I-26E

A crash on I-26 eastbound is impacting traffic Monday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 eastbound is impacting traffic Monday evening.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is blocking two left lanes of I-26 eastbound near Exit 215.

The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

