FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching two areas for development in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is watching two disturbances in the Atlantic that could develop over the next seven days.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a pair of disturbances in the Atlantic as hurricane season approaches its peak in a few weeks.

The first, in the central tropical Atlantic, could develop by the middle to latter portion of the week.

Some slow development is possible while it moves to the west-northwest through the end of the week.

But the chance of development into a tropical depression remains low over the next week, with forecasters placing the chance at 20%.

The second, a tropical wave, is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Wednesday or early Thursday, forecasters say. Some slow development is possible as the system moves gradually west-northwestward or northwestward.

The chance it will develop into at least a tropical depression over the next seven days is slightly higher at 30%.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the closest one of the two disturbances is still 2,500 miles away from the Lowcountry coast and there is plenty of time to watch the areas. He expects the odds of development for the disturbance closer to Africa to increase over the next week or so.

But Sovine said this is the time of year when the frequency of storms will increase.

“We really see things ramp up from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1. The number of named storms goes up four- to five-fold,” he said. “So we’re looking at a time of the year where things start to get much more active out in the Atlantic.”

The next names on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season list are Emily, Franklin and Gert.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

