SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Heat advisories issued across the Lowcountry

Meteorologist Joey Sovine is tracking heat advisories across the Lowcountry Monday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry finds itself in the crosshairs of a heat advisory on Monday.

The heat advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m. with heat index values up to 114 degrees in places.

Because of the heat, Live 5 meteorologists declared Monday and Tuesday First Alert Weather Days.

CLICK HERE to download the First Alert Weather App.

Heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees in Georgetown, Williamsburg and Orangeburg counties Monday afternoon with values up to 114 degrees in Charleston, Beaufort, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

People who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions:

  • When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision in...
One killed in single-vehicle Georgetown Co. crash
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing...
Deputies looking for missing 31-year-old woman
Parts of the Lowcountry are facing a heat advisory Saturday, with dangerous heat expected...
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat expected through Tuesday

Latest News

Meteorologist Joey Sovine is tracking heat advisories across the Lowcountry Monday morning.
VIDEO: Heat advisories issued across the Lowcountry
[Insert Caption Here]
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index over 110° again this afternoon!
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Monday forecast
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat to persist through early next week