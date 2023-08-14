FIRST ALERT: Heat advisories issued across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry finds itself in the crosshairs of a heat advisory on Monday.

The heat advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m. with heat index values up to 114 degrees in places.

Because of the heat, Live 5 meteorologists declared Monday and Tuesday First Alert Weather Days.

Heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees in Georgetown, Williamsburg and Orangeburg counties Monday afternoon with values up to 114 degrees in Charleston, Beaufort, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

People who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions:

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

