FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index over 110° again this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day to another day of expected excessive, dangerous heat! A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire Lowcountry from 11 AM until 8 PM today. Heat index values over 110° are expected throughout the afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine early today with a few isolated showers and downpours by early this afternoon. The best chance of rain today will be along the Highway 17 corridor in Charleston and Georgetown counties, similar to yesterday. Highs will reach the mid 90s inland today with upper 90s tomorrow. Heat index could exceed 115° in some spots over the next two days. Please be safe and exercise extreme caution.

A better chance of storms will arrive late Tuesday as a cold front approaches the area. This front will help to bring an end to the oppressive heat as we head into the middle of the work week. Highs will be near 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Drier weather will begin returning to the area on Friday, lowering the rain chance, and allowing temperatures to begin climbing toward the mid 90s once again.

TROPICS: We’ll keep an eye on two tropical waves near the coast of Africa this week. Both have a low chance of development over the next 7 days. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 97.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

