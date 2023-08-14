FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index over 110° again on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with another day of excessive, dangerous heat! A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the entire Lowcountry until 8 PM this evening. Heat index values over 110° will be common for the rest of the afternoon. A few isolated showers and downpours are possible, not everyone will see one. The best chance of rain today will be along the Highway 17 corridor in Charleston and Georgetown counties, similar to yesterday. Highs will reach the upper 90s tomorrow and the heat index could exceed 115° in some spots. Please be safe and exercise extreme caution.

A better chance of storms will arrive late Tuesday as a cold front approaches the area. This front will help to bring an end to the oppressive heat as we head into the middle of the work week. Highs will be near 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Drier weather will begin returning to the area on Friday, lowering the rain chance, and allowing temperatures to begin climbing toward the mid 90s once again.

TROPICS: We’ll keep an eye on two tropical waves near the coast of Africa this week. Both have a low chance of development over the next 7 days. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96, Low 80.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 96, Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92, Low 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92, Low 75.

