Gas price decreases last week can’t keep pace with recent increases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in South Carolina fell last week though it’s still a long way from erasing the increases over the past month.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State is $3.45, a decrease of 4 cents per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the state was $2.92 per gallon as of Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.07.

Nationally, the average price per gallon rose 2.5 cents last week.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, says prices could continue to rise as Labor Day nears.

“The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we’ve seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts,” De Haan said. “While July CPI data looked pretty good with energy prices well below their year-ago level, August data isn’t going to look nearly as friendly. Gasoline prices stand just over a dime away from rising back above their year ago level - something that is definitely possible by the closing summer holiday. In addition, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a somewhat unexpected jump at the pump in the Great Lakes. Motorists will likely see a mixed bag at the pump this week, with a few states seeing prices fall slightly, while others will see the opposite.”

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $3.36 per gallon.

On average, gas prices in the state are 32.9 cents higher than a month ago and 1 cent lower than one year ago.

Nationally, the average price per gallon sits at $3.82, 29.1 cents high than a month ago and 9.6 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data from more than 11 million weekly price reports.

The average price of diesel rose 12.3 cents nationally last week to $4.27 per gallon.

