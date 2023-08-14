Grant continues funding for Charleston County forensic autopsy tech

SC Lottery
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Grant funds from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will again fund a forensic autopsy technician for the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

The technician assists the office with forensic examinations and documentation.

“Charleston County has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic and our overdose numbers continue to rise as well as the number of homicides, suicides, and pedestrian/motor vehicle accidents,” Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. “We are honored to have been awarded funds for a second year that will provide for a forensic autopsy technician who will assist as we care for those who have died and lost their voice while providing needed information to surviving families.”

The $47,835 grant comes from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grant. It’s the second year the office has been awarded the grant.

The office says it completed 606 forensic autopsies in 2022 and they expect the number to be higher for 2023.

