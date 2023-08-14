Lowcountry church, MUSC partner to bring mammograms to the community

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re considering a mammogram checkup, a mobile mammogram unit will be available in North Charleston next week.

The Church of Christ at Azalea Drive will host the first mobile mammogram bus, aiming to offer easy access to these services within the community.

The bus is provided by the Medical University of South Carolina and Hollings Cancer Center.

The mobile mammogram will not only provide mammogram tests but Pap smears as well.

Monday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. the mobile mammogram will be parked outside The Church of Christ at Azalea Drive.

You must have an appointment to be seen as the church wants to cut back on the long wait times that people typically experience at doctors’ offices.

Those who are insured as well as uninsured can make an appointment.

The results will take a few weeks.

Breast cancer is among the most common cancer among women in the U.S. with 85% of women diagnosed having no family history.

Vernessa Cooper is a member of the breast cancer awareness program at the church and says she wants the community to know this opportunity is not only for their church members.

“We have had cancer survivors here at our congregation itself and that has been a big help because it lets them know that we are involved with their fight we’re there through the thick and the thin with them,” Copper said. “Just staying involved helping the family and we want to put that out there to the community to let them know it’s not only for the members here at the church. We want it for the people in the community.”

Latoshia Enge, another member of the group, says it’s important for women to put their health first.

“It’s very important we have we as women, were the most time were the caregivers of our family. And for some reason we always put ourselves last,” Enge said. “And if we go down, who’s gonna take care of our families, so we need to take care of ourselves and we need to make sure we get the mammograms and do our self-checks every day. We need to do our mammograms yearly we need to have the Pap smears done yearly. And if we see something wrong, go to the doctor, don’t try to put it off.”

Monday’s appointments have filled up, but the mobile mammogram will be back in October. The deadline for signups is Sept. 18 and there are only 18 slots available. To register email outreach@azaleadrivecoc.org.

