Man wanted for Georgetown murder arrested in New York, officials say

U.S. Marshals in New York have arrested a man that was wanted in connection with a murder in Georgetown.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Marshals in New York have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a murder in Georgetown.

Keonne Nysir Spann, 21, was wanted for the shooting death of Reginald Jamar Green, 37, on June 23.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force in New York City recently arrested Spann in Brooklyn, New York, Deputy Chief Maj. Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department announced on Monday.

Officials said Spann barricaded himself in a bedroom in an apartment which led to a brief standoff with the U.S. Marshals Service and New York City SWAT. Gas was deployed and Spann was arrested, Brown said.

Spann will be arraigned in New York City and will have an extradition hearing to be brought back to South Carolina, Brown said.

The shooting happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. on June 23 at the Money Saver on Highmarket Street, officials said.

Two other suspects, Montasia Leshay Cokley, 20; and Jaheim Robert Johnson, 20; turned themselves in after the incident, Brown said.

