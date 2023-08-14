North Charleston investing $54,000 in police department incinerator

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston will spend more than $50,000 in grant money to buy an incinerator for the police department.

North Charleton’s City Council voted to invest $54,000 of a 2022 Justice Assistance Grant money in buying an incinerator to destroy old drugs that police seized and logged as evidence in-house.

Lt. Todd Morgan says their evidence locker has filled up since the State Law Enforcement Agency stopped offering free destruction services in August of 2022.

“We have approximately 50 banker boxes just full of drugs that are waiting to be destroyed. Plus, we have about 900 other pounds of just marijuana and different things that need to go away,” Morgan says.

Morgan says destroying old evidence is a routine part of every agency. When SLED offered free services in Columbia, North Charleston was one of about 70 agencies that transported items there for destruction. With SLED closing their facility, North Charleston was left with a lot of inventory and no efficient way to clear it out for a year.

“There’s only certain locations that you can put certain items. Drugs being one of those high-risk items have to be secured in a higher capacity. We have a certain amount of space and when that room fills up, where do you put it? You’ve got to put it somewhere. So we have quite a bit of drugs that have been identified for destruction and we have not been able to get rid of it for quite some time,” Morgan says.

Different Lowcountry agencies have different plans for their evidence disposal. Mount Pleasant Police use their own device called the Drug Terminator Incinerator by Elastec Inc.

The unit was purchased in 2015 and can burn about 50 pounds an hour. Senior Sgt. Gregory Horton says it’s used about two to three times a year depending on the need. He estimates the department will burn between 150-200 pounds on average a year.

According to Elastec’s online log of Drug Terminator locations, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Aviation Authority Police at the Charleston International Airport each have one of the devices as well.

“I’ve gone to Mount Pleasant and Charleston County and the airport and they’ve all offered to let us use their incinerator but the quantity of drugs that we have to incinerate just -- it would be overwhelming for them,” Morgan says.

When North Charleton officials began looking for a product to serve their needs, they looked past the “Drug Terminator.”

“Most of the agencies around us have an incinerator, but it’s a small barrel type, where what we’re getting ready to purchase is actually a municipal waste incinerator which can destroy pretty much twice the quantity all the barrels that other agencies have,” Morgan says.

The Municipal Waste Incinerator from Elastec Inc. can destroy general waste and drugs at a rate of up to 110 pounds per hour, depending on the material.

“We’re just trying to become self-reliant and be able to get rid of the drugs on our own,” Morgan says.

The City of Charleston Police Department says they do not have an incinerator in-house, but drugs are taken to Savannah for destruction.

North Charleston City Council approved the money needed to purchase the incinerator at the July 27 meeting. Morgan says the department is looking forward to establishing its own system in-house for destruction when needed.

