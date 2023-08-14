One80 Place launches eviction prevention service line

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is connecting renters at risk of eviction with no-cost legal assistance and services to avoid homelessness.

One80 Place is partnering with the United Way’s 211 phone service to connect renters who may be at risk of losing their homes.

The agencies already work together on the Housing Crisis Line for people experiencing homelessness.

One80 says the system is one of the ways they are implementing the Eviction Protection Program. The program is part of a national initiative from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to prevent evictions from reaching courts and diverting existing cases from legal proceedings.

The organization says they are working with several legal services in the Lowcountry to provide representation and expand their reach.

