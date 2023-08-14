SC Lottery
Police department to finalize plan for SROs in Charleston Co. School District

Having this layered coverage means multiple officers can get to a school quickly in case of an emergency, Anthony Gibson said.
Having this layered coverage means multiple officers can get to a school quickly in case of an emergency, Anthony Gibson said.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department and Charleston County School District are finalizing their plan for the department to staff school resource officers in the district for the upcoming school year.

The City of Charleston’s Public Safety Committee approved the agreement Monday, which states the department will staff 16 SROs at 16 different schools throughout the Charleston County School District.

Department officials said they will staff an additional 15 School Security Response Team officers throughout the city.

The main difference between SROs and SSRTs is that SROs are embedded in a specific school, SSRTs are assigned to a cluster of schools and are in a location that allows them to get to each school quickly.

Having this layered coverage means multiple officers can get to a school quickly in case of an emergency, Anthony Gibson, the Public Information Officer for the Charleston Police Department, said.

“Schools are a very vulnerable target and it’s something that, if something happens, there’s no going back from it,” Gibson said. “The implications for the children, for the parents, for the citizens, extends beyond the event.”

Staffing schools with SROs is a proactive way to deter crimes and stay aware of threats, but Gibson said the benefits of SROs go beyond school safety.

SROs are trained to build relationships with students and work with school staff to provide mental health support, Gibson said.

“The purpose is not a school-to-prison pipeline, it’s actually to circumvent that and prevent that from happening,” Gibson said.

It’s this extra training that Charleston County School District Constituent Board Member and Parent, Joy Brown, said is crucial to a healthy learning environment.

“We don’t want SROs there to police our students, we want them as an added safety net,” Brown said. “It’s important to make sure there’s that distinction.”

The agreement between the district and the department will now move to City Council on Tuesday where it will be voted on for final approval.

