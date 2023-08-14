SC Lottery
Police to provide update on April Isle of Palms shooting

Isle of Palms Police on Monday will provide an update on an April beach shooting that left five people injured.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms Police on Monday will provide an update on an April beach shooting that left five people injured.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett and Isle of Palms leaders will provide an update at 10 a.m. Monday on the April 7 shooting.

On Friday, authorities arrested 18-year-old Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, of Charleston, on five counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, Sgt. Matt Storen said.

The charges stem from the shooting on April 7 at approximately 5:20 p.m. Police say they were making an arrest for a physical disturbance that had occurred on the beach under the private pier. As they were separating the people involved in the disturbance, they heard rapid gunfire.

The shooting injured four teenage boys and a 28-year-old woman.

Singleton was the fifth person arrested in connection with the incident but is the only one facing attempted murder charges in connection with the actual shooting.

