Seacoast Church to open new counseling center in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness of the Charleston area says one in three people suffer from a mental health diagnosis and the need for resources around the Lowcountry often does not meet the demand.

Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant is hoping to change that with its new counseling center set to open this fall.

“And with so many people needing help and so few people in our community able to offer help, there just wasn’t enough qualified professionals to meet the demand,” Executive Pastor at the Seacoast Counseling Center Adam Martin said.

Seacoast Church will open its doors to a new counseling facility this September to help bridge the gap in mental health resources across the Charleston area.

“Before COVID, the statistics were one in five people had experienced a mental health condition,” Kelly Troyer, business development coordinator for NAMI Charleston Area, said. “And post-COVID, almost everyone I talk to has experienced depression, anxiety... That’s why we get excited when new things open here to provide more hospital beds or new centers open to provide more treatment.”

Seacoast Church says they expect to treat at least 3,000 patients within their first year at an hourly rate of about $25-$50 less than the average counseling center, which puts them at a rate of about $100-$125 an hour. Scholarship applications are also open for those that need financial assistance.

“The problem is going to be what do we do with the remaining people beyond that number of 3,000 that our staff can’t support right now,” Martin said.

Martin says continuing to communicate with community partners to ensure that demand can be met beyond that. For example, if they don’t have enough space, they can refer a patient to a different professional close by.

Troyer says Charleston is providing more mental health resources than any other area in the state.

“Charleston is answering the call with helping people with mental health conditions,” Troyer said.

Seacoast Church says there are no barriers when it comes to who they welcome in their facility and honor people of all faith backgrounds. The age of the patients will all depend on the counselors’ credentials of who they’re certified to treat.

“Don’t suffer alone,” Martin said. “You’ve got a group here, other providers in the area who would love to step into that fight with you and help you get that support and encouragement you need.”

To book an appointment, become a counselor or apply for a scholarship, visit the Counseling Center at Seacoast. Text TALK to 320320 to for the easiest way to get in the queue to talk to a professional.

For additional resources, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness of the Charleston area or dial 988 for the Suicide Hotline.

The official opening date for the Counseling Center at Seacoast is Sept. 5.

