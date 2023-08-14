SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SLED investigating inmate death at Georgetown Co. Detention Center

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the detention center died Monday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the detention center died Monday.

Brandon Chase McElveen, 28, of Georgetown, had been under medical supervision due to “pre-existing conditions” since his arrest on Thursday by the Georgetown Police Department, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Georgetown County Detention Center staff maintained medical protocols and performed CPR after finding him in distress, Lesley said.

McElveen was transported to Georgetown Tideland’s Memorial Hospital at 2:57 p.m., officials said.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision in...
One killed in single-vehicle Georgetown Co. crash
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman in Sampit returned home.
Deputies locate missing 31-year-old woman
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
Coroner IDs man killed in Sunday morning North Charleston crash
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

The $2.8 million Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project is set to start on Tuesday and...
City of Charleston shares detour information ahead of $2.8M bridge project
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
Coroner IDs man killed in Sunday morning North Charleston crash
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the detention center died Monday.
VIDEO: SLED investigating inmate death at Georgetown Co. Detention Center
Having this layered coverage means multiple officers can get to a school quickly in case of an...
Police to finalize plan for resource officers in Charleston Co. School District