SLED investigating inmate death at Georgetown Co. Detention Center

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the detention center died Monday.

Brandon Chase McElveen, 28, of Georgetown, had been under medical supervision due to “pre-existing conditions” since his arrest on Thursday by the Georgetown Police Department, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Georgetown County Detention Center staff maintained medical protocols and performed CPR after finding him in distress, Lesley said.

McElveen was transported to Georgetown Tideland’s Memorial Hospital at 2:57 p.m., officials said.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.