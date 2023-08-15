SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Hilton Head Island shooting

Deputies were called to Hilton Head Gardens apartments on Saturday for a report of suspicious...
Deputies were called to Hilton Head Gardens apartments on Saturday for a report of suspicious activity in a vacant apartment, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old is facing charges in connection to a shooting that left another person hurt last month.

The teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Deputies were called to Hilton Head Gardens apartments on Saturday for a report of suspicious activity in a vacant apartment, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says.

When deputies knocked on the door, deputies say a teen jumped out of the window and fled from the building. Deputies found the teen sitting in a vehicle at Sea Turtle Marketplace and he was identified and detained.

Authorities say the 17-year-old was wanted in connection to a July 19 shooting that left another teen hurt.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old Hardeeville resident was shot in the parking lot of the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex around 12 a.m. Deputies say the teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and has since been released.

He was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was 16 years old at the time of the shooting. He will have a detention hearing in family court this week.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, 18, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, one...
Police say 18-year-old was responsible for April Isle of Palms shooting
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
Coroner IDs man killed in Sunday morning North Charleston crash
Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach
A crash on I-26 eastbound is impacting traffic Monday evening.
Lanes reopen after I-26 crash near Exit 215
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

Latest News

Michael “Tony” Satterfield hugs his lawyer Eric Bland in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Judge denies motion to include Satterfield family in insurance fraud lawsuit
Trenton Dontrell Brown, 27, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and reckless...
Report: Man ran several red lights before crashing into apartment sign
Charleston Police are asking for help identifying a person connected to a Sunday robbery.
Police seek help identifying person in connection with robbery
Albert Godinez-Bravo was charged with hit and run with minor personal injury, open container of...
Police arrest man accused of running from crash