17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Hilton Head Island shooting

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old is facing charges in connection to a shooting that left another person hurt last month.

The teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Deputies were called to Hilton Head Gardens apartments on Saturday for a report of suspicious activity in a vacant apartment, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says.

When deputies knocked on the door, deputies say a teen jumped out of the window and fled from the building. Deputies found the teen sitting in a vehicle at Sea Turtle Marketplace and he was identified and detained.

Authorities say the 17-year-old was wanted in connection to a July 19 shooting that left another teen hurt.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old Hardeeville resident was shot in the parking lot of the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex around 12 a.m. Deputies say the teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and has since been released.

He was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was 16 years old at the time of the shooting. He will have a detention hearing in family court this week.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.