65 Charleston County schools to offer free school meals this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District announced they are participating in the Community Eligibility Program again this year, with service to even more schools in the district. Now, students in 65 Charleston County schools can eat for free.

Last year, 50 schools qualified for the CEP but that number has jumped to 65 for this school year. This means that parents of students in these 65 schools will not need to submit household applications to receive free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunches. For these 33,000 students, food insecurity will not be an issue for the two meals a day they will get during the school week.

The Community Eligibility Provision is a national program that offers a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income, high-poverty areas.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, “schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).”

The district’s nutrition services team says they are excited to be able to provide new, healthy meal options for more students.

“In October, we plan on rolling out in the high schools and middle schools, a ramen noodle bowl. A lot of folks will go, ‘Well, that’s going to have a lot of sodium in it.’ No, this is going to be specially made for school districts, but we’re going to test it. We tested it ourselves this summer, but we’re going to test it with students to make sure that they really like it before we roll it out in October,” Executive Director of Nutrition Services at CCSD, Walter Campbell, said.

Campbell also says that he is glad that more families won’t have to apply for reduced-price meals and be denied because they are just below the qualifications.

“I think it’s a huge win for our children,” Campbell said. “I go back to the fact that a lot of families are very close to qualifying for free and reduced meals and don’t. So this way they don’t have to put in an application in the Community Eligibility Provision schools, CEP schools, and we can still get them meals at no cost.”

Click here for a list of participating schools.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.