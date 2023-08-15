SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston City Council to decide on a more than $300,000 grant to help homeless

Charleston City Council on Tuesday will decide if they will accept a $365,075 grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that will help the home
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council on Tuesday will decide if they will accept a $365,075 grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that will help the homeless.

The money will provide two additional outreach workers for the city of Charleston Hope Center.

The purpose of the grant is to engage with the homeless community to ensure that they have access to the services that will help them.

If approved, the grant will pay the salaries of two certified individuals.

The outreach team will provide direct referrals to the Hope Center and other partner agencies that will help those experiencing homelessness transition.

There is also a 25 percent match requirement that will be met through in-kind contributions and through a percentage of the salaries of the Deputy Director who will oversee the grant.

If the grant is approved anyone who is interested in applying for the outreach position can do so now by clicking here.

City of Charleston Housing and Community Development Director Geona Shaw Johnson explains the responsibility of an outreach employee.

“They’re literally out in what we call the field, put out on the street engaging with those that are unsheltered and homeless,” Johnson said. “Basically, providing them information on the Hope Center that the city is set up and that Hope Center provides a diversity of services to individuals to help them get out of homelessness into housing into employment into healthcare.”

The city council meeting will start at 5 p.m. at City Hall and will be streamed live. Click here for the link.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, 18, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, one...
Police say 18-year-old was responsible for April Isle of Palms shooting
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
Coroner IDs man killed in Sunday morning North Charleston crash
Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach
A crash on I-26 eastbound is impacting traffic Monday evening.
Lanes reopen after I-26 crash near Exit 215
Charleston County deputies said one person is in custody Monday morning after driving a stolen...
Deputies: One in custody, stolen vehicle recovered early Monday morning

Latest News

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings litter the Lowcountry on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisories, excessive heat warnings around the Lowcountry
A town hall meeting Monday night brought business owners together to discuss the rising cost of...
VIDEO: Rising liability insurance forcing Lowcountry bars and restaurants to close
Charleston City Council on Tuesday will decide if they will accept a $365,075 grant from the...
VIDEO: Charleston City Council to decide on a more than $300,000 grant to help homeless
The Charleston County School District announced they are participating in the Community...
65 Charleston County schools to offer free school meals this year