Charleston City Council to decide on a more than $300,000 grant to help homeless

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council on Tuesday will decide if they will accept a $365,075 grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that will help the homeless.

The money will provide two additional outreach workers for the city of Charleston Hope Center.

The purpose of the grant is to engage with the homeless community to ensure that they have access to the services that will help them.

If approved, the grant will pay the salaries of two certified individuals.

The outreach team will provide direct referrals to the Hope Center and other partner agencies that will help those experiencing homelessness transition.

There is also a 25 percent match requirement that will be met through in-kind contributions and through a percentage of the salaries of the Deputy Director who will oversee the grant.

If the grant is approved anyone who is interested in applying for the outreach position can do so now by clicking here.

City of Charleston Housing and Community Development Director Geona Shaw Johnson explains the responsibility of an outreach employee.

“They’re literally out in what we call the field, put out on the street engaging with those that are unsheltered and homeless,” Johnson said. “Basically, providing them information on the Hope Center that the city is set up and that Hope Center provides a diversity of services to individuals to help them get out of homelessness into housing into employment into healthcare.”

The city council meeting will start at 5 p.m. at City Hall and will be streamed live. Click here for the link.

