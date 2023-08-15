SC Lottery
Charleston Police officer hospitalized after West Ashley crash

The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Charleston Police officer Tuesday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Aug. 15, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Charleston Police officer Tuesday night.

The crash blocked the left lane of Glenn McConnell Parkway headed toward Bees Ferry Road.

The Charleston Police officer was rear-ended by another vehicle near Essex Farm Drive, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. The officer was taken to an area hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Gibson said.

