Charleston Police officer hospitalized after West Ashley crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Charleston Police officer Tuesday night.

The crash blocked the left lane of Glenn McConnell Parkway headed toward Bees Ferry Road.

The Charleston Police officer was rear-ended by another vehicle near Essex Farm Drive, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. The officer was taken to an area hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Gibson said.

