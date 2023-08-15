‘A collaborative effort’: Dorchester Co., N. Charleston break ground on senior center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston and Dorchester County have taken the first steps in a land partnership to build a new senior center.

Dorchester County Council unanimously approved a notion Monday night to continue the collaboration with the city to construct the facility on Patriot Boulevard.

“It’s truly a collaborative effort that shows how governments can work together for the greater good,” North Charleston City Councilmember Kenneth Skipper said.

Plans for the center are still in the early stages, but officials say it will mirror two existing locations in North Charleston: one in the Northwood area and another on Dorchester Road.

The cost for construction is set to be around $7 million, with $2 million being granted from the state.

“Being able to maximize what we’re getting from the state, assistance from the county as well as what the city can do, it’s really just a win for everybody” Skipper said.

This partnership is not the first between the city and Dorchester County.

The center will be just a walk away from two other projects connected to such collaborations: the city’s newest aquatic center and a public library, set to open its doors on Friday.

The new center will prioritize health and wellness and socialization for seniors by providing access to exercise equipment, group classes, outdoor spaces and more.

Officials say this decision comes from a need to put our local aging populations first and to create positive relationships between Lowcountry governments.

“We are not working in a vacuum, we all work together,” Skipper said. “Oftentimes, we focus on the youth and we forget about the aging population. It’s important that they have activities and places to go to exercise and interact with others.”

The project still has to go through planning and design work before construction starts.

Once it begins, Skipper told residents to expect it to take around 18 months to complete.

