Community Resource Center opens as cooling center in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will open as a cooling center over the next few days.

The center will serve as a cooling center from noon - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Executive Director Louis Smith said the center will offer meals and a place for the community to get out of the heat.

The center will also help people navigate social services agencies and assist veterans with special needs.

Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.

