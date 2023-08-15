Crackdown on speeding reduces crashes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An effort to crack down on speeding appears to have been somewhat successful.

Operation Southern Slow Down wrapped up last month and now the data is in. It ran from July 17-22. During that week, law enforcement in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee hit the roads to crack down on speeding during one of the deadliest times of the year for drivers.

During that time, South Carolina law enforcement issued 6,249 citations and another 4,045 warnings.

The goal of the operation is to reduce the number of crashes on the roads. Initial data shows a slight reduction in crashes during the week-long operation.

The seven days before the crackdown there were 729 speed-related collisions. During the operation that number dropped by more than 100 and a week after collisions sat at 615.

During that same before and after period crashes overall went from 2,400 to fewer than 1,900.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says speed ranks in the top five causes of accident-related crashes.

So far this year, highway fatalities sit at 619. The state’s target is zero.

