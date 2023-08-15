Crash involving four vehicles clears on I-526
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-526 that blocked all eastbound lanes has been cleared.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported the crash near the Long Point Road exit just after 12:30 p.m. Police said the crash involved four vehicles.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.