Crash involving four vehicles clears on I-526

A crash has eastbound lanes closed on I-526 near Longpoint Road.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-526 that blocked all eastbound lanes has been cleared.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported the crash near the Long Point Road exit just after 12:30 p.m. Police said the crash involved four vehicles.

Mount Pleasant Police said the crash involves four vehicles just before the Long Point Road exit.
Mount Pleasant Police said the crash involves four vehicles just before the Long Point Road exit.(Live 5)

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

