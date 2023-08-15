Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said 24 suspects pleaded guilty last week in a drug trafficking scheme that has been at the center of an investigation nicknamed “Prison Empire.”

Investigators said between September 2013 and May 2021, inmates in the South Carolina Department of Corrections were using contraband cell phones to coordinate drug deals with people outside of prison living in the Upstate.

The drug trafficking primarily took place in Greenville, Pickens, and Anderson County.

More than 90 suspects have been identified in the investigation, which is the largest in the history of South Carolina’s Grand Jury.

On Aug. 10 and 11, the following suspects entered guilty pleas:

Edward Gary Akridge (a/k/a “Eddie Boss”, “G9″) pleaded guilty to Burglary, First Degree; Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy). He was sentenced to 25 years.

Charles Rickey Stephens, Jr. pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams (Conspiracy), Trafficking Heroin, 4-14 Grams, Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, five counts of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, and Trafficking Heroin, 4-14 Grams (Conspiracy). He was sentenced to 20 years.

Musa Ismail Glenn pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams (Conspiracy), Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Obstruction of Justice, two counts of Trafficking Heroin, 4-14 Grams, two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, Trafficking Morphine, 4-14 Grams, and Trafficking Heroin, 4-14 Grams (Conspiracy). He was sentenced to 18 years.

Dustin Allen Wilson pleaded guilty to Trafficking Meth, 28-100 Grams (Conspiracy), four counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. He was sentenced to 15 years.

Scott Damien Pope pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams (Conspiracy) and Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams. He was sentenced to 15 years.

Robert Wayne Mahon pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams (Conspiracy), Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of a Violent Offense. He was sentenced to 10 years.

Zachary Andrew Chandler pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. He was sentenced to 10 years.

Joseph Matthew McClure pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams (Conspiracy) and three counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams. He was sentenced to 9 years.

Antonio Marcus Smith pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams. He was sentenced to 9 years.

Alicia Brooke Stephens pleaded guilty to Trafficking Heroin, 4-14 Grams, Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. She was sentenced to 9 years.

Travis Dale Ashby pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams (Conspiracy). He was sentenced to 5 years.

Jacob Austin Collins pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. He was sentenced to 10 years suspended to 5 years followed by probation.

Alicia Marie Sullivan pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams (Conspiracy), Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, and Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams. She was sentenced to 5 years.

Brandi Nicole O’Bryant (a/k/a “Brandi Smith”) pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams. She was sentenced to 45 months.

Christopher Robert Nix pleaded to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams (Conspiracy) and Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams. He was sentenced to 10 years suspended to 3 years followed by five years of probation.

Vadrea Michelle Swope pleaded to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams. She was sentenced to 40 months.

Jodie Crenshaw Turner pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 427 days.

William Clinton Barkley pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. He was sentenced to five years suspended to five years of probation.

Joey Durant Atkins pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 7 days.

Justin Kvalheim Babb pleaded to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams (Conspiracy), two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. He was sentenced to 25 years suspended to 8 years followed by probation for 5 years.

Samantha Renee Hall aka Samantha Brown pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Intimidation of a Witness. She was sentenced to 8 years.

Amy Miranda Chastain pleaded to Distribution of Methamphetamine (Conspiracy). She was sentenced to 7 years suspended to 15 months on the Home Incarceration Program followed by 5 years of probation.

Gary Hastings Akridge (a/k/a “Butch”) pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams (Conspiracy). He was sentenced to 10 years suspended to 45 months followed by five years of probation.

Bradley Justin Davis pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams (Conspiracy). He was sentenced to 45 months.

