Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming to be sentenced following May’s guilty plea

Former lawyer Cory Fleming will be in court Tuesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to federal charges in May.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former lawyer Cory Fleming will be in court Tuesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to federal charges in May.

Fleming pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit fraud after conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to take money from the estate of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield’s estate.

Murdaugh recommended the family of Satterfield hire Fleming to represent them and file a claim against Murdaugh’s homeowner’s insurance policies following her death after a fall at Murdaugh’s home. The estate’s claims were settled by Murdaugh’s insurance companies for $505,000 and $3.8 million.

Fleming transferred money out of the Nautilus settlement fund to himself and to Murdaugh.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

In exchange for Fleming’s cooperation, the federal prosecutors will recommend he serve any convicted jail time in federal prison instead of state and that any future state convictions be served at the same time as his federal sentence.

Fleming is facing state charges of breach of trust, money laundering, computer crimes and conspiracy at the state level and has a trial date for Sept. 11.

