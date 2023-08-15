SC Lottery
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to prison, restitution following guilty plea

Former lawyer Cory Fleming will be in court Tuesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to federal charges in May.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge handed down a sentence to a former Lowcountry attorney who pleaded guilty in May after being accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to take money from the estate of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper.

Cory Fleming was sentenced to four years in prison in federal court Tuesday. A judge also sentenced him to pay $102,000 in restitution and a fine of $20,000.

Fleming pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit fraud. The charges stem from accusations that he helped Murdaugh take money from the family of Gloria Satterfield, Murdaugh’s former housekeeper who died in what was described as a trip-and-fall accident at Murdaugh’s home.

Murdaugh recommended the family of Satterfield hire Fleming to represent them and file a claim against Murdaugh’s homeowner’s insurance policies, prosecutors said. The estate’s claims were settled by Murdaugh’s insurance companies for $505,000 and $3.8 million.

Fleming allegedly transferred money out of the Nautilus settlement fund to himself and to Murdaugh.

He faced a maximum penalty of five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. In exchange for Fleming’s cooperation, federal prosecutors recommended he serve any convicted jail time in federal prison instead of state and that any future state convictions be served at the same time as his federal sentence.

Attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, who represent the Satterfield families, both commented on Tuesday’s sentencing. Bland said he has “mixed feelings” about Fleming’s sentencing.

“On the one hand, I am happy that a lawyer, who put himself over the needs of his clients and betrayed their trust is held accountable. On the other hand, I am sad because Corey Flemming’s actions stained our profession and caused lasting damage,” he said. “But in the end, justice was done and our system worked. Attorneys like Mr. Fleming will continue to pay the price for their criminal acts. Rule of law inevitably will win. Can’t out run it forever.”

“Hate the sin and not the sinner,” Richter said. “I don’t hate Cory Fleming – but I sure don’t like what he did to the Satterfields. Crime always runs ahead of justice, but crime is a sprinter and justice is built for the long run.”

Fleming is facing state charges of breach of trust, money laundering, computer crimes and conspiracy at the state level and has a trial date for Sept. 11.

