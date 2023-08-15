Firm reviewing 34 candidates for Charleston’s next police chief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston closed its application process to become the city’s next top cop with more than 30 applicants.

The city tapped the Police Executive Research Forum to search. They are the same firm used for the city’s last two hires.

During Monday’s public safety committee meeting, Charleston Human Resources Director Kay Cross said the 34 applicants came from 19 states. Four of those candidates were from South Carolina.

Among the group under consideration, Cross said at least three are Black and two are women but acknowledged that she didn’t know the group’s entire makeup.

The need for a new chief comes following the death of former Police Chief Luther Reynolds from cancer in May.

Reynolds, 56, had been Charleston’s police chief for five years.

The city named Deputy Chief Chito Walker to the role of interim chief in July.

Councilmember Robert Mitchell hoped the next chief would be from the city.

“Living in Charleston, knowing Charleston the way Charleston has changed a lot, we still need to look at what’s coming from Charleston itself,” Mitchell said.

Cross could not answer if any of the applicants were currently employed by the department.

As far as the next steps in the process, Cross said the applicants would get narrowed down to around a dozen and be given a series of essay questions covering topics like recruiting and retention.

She said the goal was to bring the list down to five or six by mid-September and those candidates would then go through the interview process in the subcommittees.

