FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-526

A crash has eastbound lanes closed on I-526 near Longpoint Road.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-526 Tuesday afternoon has all eastbound lanes closed.

Mount Pleasant Police said the crash involves four vehicles just before the Long Point Road exit.

Mount Pleasant Police said the crash involves four vehicles just before the Long Point Road exit.(Live 5)

Police said to expect delays and use alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

