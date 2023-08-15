FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-526

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-526 Tuesday afternoon has all eastbound lanes closed.

Mount Pleasant Police said the crash involves four vehicles just before the Long Point Road exit.

Mount Pleasant Police said the crash involves four vehicles just before the Long Point Road exit. (Live 5)

Police said to expect delays and use alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.