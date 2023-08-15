FIRST ALERT: Heat advisories, excessive heat warnings around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry finds itself under more heat advisories and excessive heat warnings on Tuesday.

Live 5 meteorologists have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day.

The Lowcountry finds itself under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday with heat index values between 110 and 114 degrees expected in Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

Georgetown and Williamsburg counties find themselves under an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. as heat index values are expected to reach 113 degrees.

