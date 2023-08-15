SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Lowcountry counties under severe thunderstorm warnings

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning as a line of storms moves across the area.

Charleston and Berkeley Counties will be under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m. Beaufort County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m.

Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

At 4:28 p.m., radar indicated severe thunderstorms capable of producing 60-mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail were located in a line from Huger to the Naval Weapons Station. The storms were moving east at 15 mph.

At 4:40 p.m., radar also indicated severe thunderstorms along a line extending from Parris Island to near Hilton Head Island, moving east at 10 mph.

Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Winds could damage trees and powerlines.

See severe weather or storm damage in your area? If you can safely take a photo or video, send it to us here: live5news.com/showus.

Locations under the warning include Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Hanahan, McClellanville, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Daniel Island, Awendaw, Garris Landing, Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, Price Inlet, Bull Island, Capers Inlet, Huger, Cainhoy, Wando, Hilton Head Island, Parris Island, Folly Field, Hilton Head Airport, Fripp Island, and Forest Beach.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, 18, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, one...
Police say 18-year-old was responsible for April Isle of Palms shooting
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
Coroner IDs man killed in Sunday morning North Charleston crash
Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach
A crash on I-26 eastbound is impacting traffic Monday evening.
Lanes reopen after I-26 crash near Exit 215
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

Latest News

Over the years, thousands of cadets have learned at the old Capers Hall, which was torn down to...
VIDEO: Citadel’s new $67M Capers Hall to open for classes next week
Summerville Town Councilman Bill McIntosh (left), who currently represents District 4, says he...
‘Game on’: Councilmember seeks election in opposing district to slow development
Every school nurse in the Charleston County School District will receive a supply of Narcan...
Charleston Co. Schools equipping every school nurse with Narcan
A crash on I-526 has eastbound lanes closed near Longpoint Road.
Crash involving four vehicles clears on I-526