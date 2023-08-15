FIRST ALERT: Lowcountry counties under severe thunderstorm warnings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning as a line of storms moves across the area.

Charleston and Berkeley Counties will be under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m. Beaufort County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m.

Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

At 4:28 p.m., radar indicated severe thunderstorms capable of producing 60-mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail were located in a line from Huger to the Naval Weapons Station. The storms were moving east at 15 mph.

At 4:40 p.m., radar also indicated severe thunderstorms along a line extending from Parris Island to near Hilton Head Island, moving east at 10 mph.

Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Winds could damage trees and powerlines.

See severe weather or storm damage in your area? If you can safely take a photo or video, send it to us here: live5news.com/showus.

Locations under the warning include Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Hanahan, McClellanville, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Daniel Island, Awendaw, Garris Landing, Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, Price Inlet, Bull Island, Capers Inlet, Huger, Cainhoy, Wando, Hilton Head Island, Parris Island, Folly Field, Hilton Head Airport, Fripp Island, and Forest Beach.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.