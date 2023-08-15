SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Record highs possible this afternoon!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the likelihood of oppressive heat and humidity again today. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Colleton, Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston counties. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today for Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. Isolated storms may develop during the lunchtime hour or early this afternoon. If these storms develop early today, the heat advisories and warnings may be discontinued by mid to late afternoon. If the afternoon stays mainly dry, heat index values over 110° are likely for several hours and may remain over 100° well into the evening. Eventually, scattered showers and storms will become possible and a few storms may continue tonight before fading away early tomorrow morning. Another round of showers and storms are possible tomorrow but the biggest story will be the temperatures being a little lower. Highs today will reach the mid 90s, near the record high of 96° at Charleston International Airport, while dropping to near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

