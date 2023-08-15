SC Lottery
Live 5 News anchor awarded media member of the quarter at Joint Base Charleston

Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon was awarded Media Member of the Quarter.
Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon was awarded Media Member of the Quarter.(Joint Base Charleston)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens gathered on Monday for Joint Base Charleston’s Second Quarter Awards in North Charleston and Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon was awarded Media Member of the Quarter.

She was nominated after launching Squadron of the Month where she takes you behind-the-scenes at Joint Base Charleston to show you what different squadrons do every day.

So far you have been introduced to the 437th Maintenance Squadron, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, and 16th Airlift Squadron at JBC.

The other winners during the second quarter awards are:

  • Airman of the Quarter: 628th Mission Support Group, A1C Karleigh Caudillo
  • Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: 628th Mission Support Group, SSgt Geremy Velez-Masini
  • Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: 628th Mission Support Group, SMSgt Kevin Garces
  • Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 628th Mission Support Group, 1Lt Michael Moxness
  • Field Grade Officer of the Quarter: 628th Air Base Wing, Maj Christopher Heck
  • Category I Civilian of the Quarter: 628th Mission Support Group, Mr. James Nicosia
  • Category II Civilian of the Quarter: 628th Mission Support Group, Mr. Bradley Barron
  • Joint Base Charleston Honor Guard Member of the Quarter: 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, A1C Brennan Dajnowicz
  • Joint Base Charleston Team of the Quarter: 628th Mission Support Group, Explosive Ordinance Disposal
Dozens gathered on Monday for Joint Base Charleston's Second Quarter Awards in North Charleston...
Dozens gathered on Monday for Joint Base Charleston's Second Quarter Awards in North Charleston and Live 5 Anchor Michal Higdon was awarded Media Member of the Quarter.(Joint Base Charleston)

