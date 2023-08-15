SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant Police respond to jewelry store robbery

Mount Pleasant Police are searching for two people who robbed a jewelry store Tuesday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are searching for two people who robbed a jewelry store Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call about an armed robbery at approximately 2:19 p.m. at the Sandler’s Diamonds and Time on Houston Northcutt Boulevard.

Store employees told investigators two people entered the store with firearms and began smashing the cases and taking jewelry, Sgt. Ashley Croy said. They ran from the store and were gone before officers arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Pleasant Police at 843-884-4176 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

