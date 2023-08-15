SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

MUSC study offers free therapy for sexual assault survivors

A study now underway at the Medical University of South Carolina aims to get sexual assault survivors the help they need — all for free.
By Katie Kamin
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sexual assault can leave long-lasting trauma and profound impacts on survivors’ mental health, but a study now underway at the Medical University of South Carolina aims to get survivors the help they need — all for free.

The RESTART study was created about a year ago by Dr. Christine Hahn, a psychologist at MUSC, and it was designed to help women who were recently sexually assaulted.

Through the program, survivors get free therapy to reduce post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol misuse, both of which, Hahn says, are common following a sexual assault.

“Oftentimes post-traumatic stress and alcohol misuse are treated separately instead of together, but we know they go hand in hand,” she says. “After a sexual assault, oftentimes people can’t sleep, they’re being reminded of the trauma, they can’t relax and they’re just trying to figure out how to cope, and so for some people they might turn to alcohol. We want to help them with those symptoms so that they feel like they have the resources to cope without needing to drink to get through.”

The program involves five free therapy sessions where survivors write about their sexual assault and the impact it has made on them. They’ll also be taught coping skills.

“It was really motivated by my work in the past with sexual assault survivors who had been suffering for years and years with post-traumatic stress and wanting to see if we could offer something that’s more accessible and briefer,” Hahn says.

Attending the therapy sessions is very flexible for participants compared to traditional therapy options, according to research assistant Anna Foster.

“It’s really hard to get therapy,” she says. “The waitlists are really long, it’s expensive and people don’t have the time in the day. This study is not like that at all—we’re flexible with time, we don’t work just within 9-5 hours. We accommodate people’s time, and we can do virtually or in person.”

The hope is to give women resources so they don’t have to turn to alcohol, and the study has seen good success so far when looking at the 10 women who were in phase one of the study, Hahn says.

“We saw on average really large decreases in traumatic stress and decreases in drinking after people did the therapy,” she says. “And everybody completed the therapy. It’s really hard to reach out for help after a trauma like a sexual assault, so this is a good sign that this therapy is tolerable and that survivors welcome it.”

The proof of the success is in the data, Foster says.

“When people come in, they typically have very high PTSD scores and then at session five, they have scores that barely even meet PTSD diagnoses,” she says. “Then again at 6 months, it’s even lower.”

This latest phase of the RESTART study includes up to 54 survivors. Hahn says they’re looking to help women who have been sexually assaulted in the last 6 weeks and who also drink alcohol. If you participate and complete all the therapy sessions, you also get paid up to around $470.

To see if you’re eligible for the study, call 843-806-7724 or visit MUSC’s screening website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, 18, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, one...
Police say 18-year-old was responsible for April Isle of Palms shooting
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
Coroner IDs man killed in Sunday morning North Charleston crash
Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach
A crash on I-26 eastbound is impacting traffic Monday evening.
Lanes reopen after I-26 crash near Exit 215
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

Latest News

Dorchester County and the city of North Charleston broke ground on a new $7 million senior...
‘A collaborative effort’: Dorchester Co., N. Charleston break ground on senior center
Summerville Town Councilman Bill McIntosh (left), who currently represents District 4, says he...
‘Game on’: Summerville councilman to run in opposing district over development
The City of North Charleston and Dorchester County have taken the first steps in a land...
VIDEO: Dorchester County, North Charleston break ground on new senior center
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Charleston and Berkeley Counties until 5:30 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Lowcountry counties under severe thunderstorm warnings
Mount Pleasant Police are searching for two people who robbed a jewelry store Tuesday afternoon.
Mount Pleasant Police respond to jewelry store robbery