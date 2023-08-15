SC Lottery
North Charleston Police make arrest in string of burglaries

Patrick McTeer, 54, faces five counts of second-degree burglary, according to jail records.
Patrick McTeer, 54, faces five counts of second-degree burglary, according to jail records.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with five business burglaries.

Patrick McTeer, 54, faces five counts of second-degree burglary, according to jail records.

Police say he is accused of breaking into the Rivers Avenue Family Dollar three times and also breaking into the Ashley Phosphate Road Family Dollar and a Kwik Stop on North Rhett Avenue.

Patrol officers and K-9 units arrested McTeer Tuesday. He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

