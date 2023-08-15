SC Lottery
North Charleston Police searching for woman possibly missing for months

The family of 39-year-old Kimberly Madison says they have not heard from her since April.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman whose family has not heard from her since April.

The family of Kimberly Madison, 39, told police that while it is not uncommon for her to go “a couple of months” without speaking to them, she has never gone this long without making contact with her daughter.

She has been known to suffer from depression but has never been suicidal, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

She is known to work in housekeeping and the food and beverage industry and sometimes goes to North Carolina for a few months at a time.

She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She has a Betty Boop tattoo on her right ankle and sometimes uses the nickname “Nina.”

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

