SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police arrest man accused of running from crash

Albert Godinez-Bravo was charged with hit and run with minor personal injury, open container of...
Albert Godinez-Bravo was charged with hit and run with minor personal injury, open container of beer and wine in motor vehicle and no drivers license.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man accused of leaving an accident before being found outside the mall.

Albert Godinez-Bravo was charged with hit and run with minor personal injury, open container of beer and wine in a motor vehicle, and no driver’s license.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. Monday for a collision at Rivers Avenue and Eagle Landing Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found both vehicles were still on the roadway, a police report states.

The victim told officers he was rear-ended by a van and the driver of the van fled on foot. Witnesses gave a description of the man and said he was heading in the direction of Northwoods Mall, the report states.

Officers located Godinez-Bravo in front of Stones Throw Tavern where he admitted to driving the van, the report states. He did not have an ID on him.

Officers said they discovered beer between the driver and passenger seats and two open containers in the cup holders.

Godinez-Bravo was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, 18, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, one...
Police say 18-year-old was responsible for April Isle of Palms shooting
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
Coroner IDs man killed in Sunday morning North Charleston crash
Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach
A crash on I-26 eastbound is impacting traffic Monday evening.
Lanes reopen after I-26 crash near Exit 215
Charleston County deputies said one person is in custody Monday morning after driving a stolen...
Deputies: One in custody, stolen vehicle recovered early Monday morning

Latest News

Charleston Police are asking for help identifying a person connected to a Sunday robbery.
Police seek help identifying person in connection with robbery
The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will open as a cooling center over the next...
Community Resource Center opens as cooling center in North Charleston
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings litter the Lowcountry on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisories, excessive heat warnings around the Lowcountry
A town hall meeting Monday night brought business owners together to discuss the rising cost of...
VIDEO: Rising liability insurance forcing Lowcountry bars and restaurants to close