Police arrest man accused of running from crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man accused of leaving an accident before being found outside the mall.

Albert Godinez-Bravo was charged with hit and run with minor personal injury, open container of beer and wine in a motor vehicle, and no driver’s license.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. Monday for a collision at Rivers Avenue and Eagle Landing Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found both vehicles were still on the roadway, a police report states.

The victim told officers he was rear-ended by a van and the driver of the van fled on foot. Witnesses gave a description of the man and said he was heading in the direction of Northwoods Mall, the report states.

Officers located Godinez-Bravo in front of Stones Throw Tavern where he admitted to driving the van, the report states. He did not have an ID on him.

Officers said they discovered beer between the driver and passenger seats and two open containers in the cup holders.

Godinez-Bravo was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

