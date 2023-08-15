Police seek help identifying person in connection with robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for help identifying a person connected to a Sunday robbery.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said the robbery happened Sunday at the Burlington on Savannah Highway.

Gibson said clothing was taken from the store and the person threatened to use pepper spray on an employee.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

