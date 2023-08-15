SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police seek help identifying person in connection with robbery

Charleston Police are asking for help identifying a person connected to a Sunday robbery.
Charleston Police are asking for help identifying a person connected to a Sunday robbery.(Charleston Police Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for help identifying a person connected to a Sunday robbery.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said the robbery happened Sunday at the Burlington on Savannah Highway.

Gibson said clothing was taken from the store and the person threatened to use pepper spray on an employee.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, 18, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, one...
Police say 18-year-old was responsible for April Isle of Palms shooting
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
Coroner IDs man killed in Sunday morning North Charleston crash
Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach
A crash on I-26 eastbound is impacting traffic Monday evening.
Lanes reopen after I-26 crash near Exit 215
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

Latest News

Trenton Dontrell Brown, 27, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and reckless...
Report: Man ran several red lights before crashing into apartment sign
Albert Godinez-Bravo was charged with hit and run with minor personal injury, open container of...
Police arrest man accused of running from crash
The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will open as a cooling center over the next...
Community Resource Center opens as cooling center in North Charleston
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings litter the Lowcountry on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisories, excessive heat warnings around the Lowcountry