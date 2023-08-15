SC Lottery
Report: Man ran several red lights before crashing into apartment sign

Trenton Dontrell Brown, 27, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and reckless...
Trenton Dontrell Brown, 27, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving, jail records show. He was released on bond.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police on Monday arrested a man they say ran several red lights before crashing into an apartment sign and attempting to flee on foot.

Trenton Dontrell Brown, 27, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving, jail records show. He was released on bond.

Just after 3 a.m. Monday, officers saw a white Dodge Challenger run a red light at Ashley Phosphate Road and I-26 eastbound, a police report states.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the car but the driver ran two other red lights before turning onto to Rivers Avenue.

The report states the driver turned onto Morris Baker Boulevard and then hit the entrance sign of Atlantic on the Boulevard apartments and a palm tree.

The man then opened the driver’s door and fled on foot through the apartment complex, the report states. Officers caught up to Brown attempting to hop a balcony and shouting a woman’s name and he was taken into custody, the report states.

