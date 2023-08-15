SC Lottery
University offers course studying Taylor Swift’s lyrics

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s amazing success and broad appeal are certainly worth studying – and Ghent University in Belgium thinks her lyrics are worth studying too.

The school is launching a new course dedicated to the literary merit of Taylor Swift’s discography.

The course is called “Literature: Taylor’s Version” – a nod to the artist’s rerecorded album titles.

It will be available to students starting this fall.

The professor’s blog “Swifterature” compares the pop star’s songs to writers including Sylvia Plath, Charles Dickens and William Shakespeare.

She will use Swift’s work to engage with literature “from the medieval period to the Victorian,” as well as the work of contemporary authors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

