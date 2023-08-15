SC Lottery
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged

Jonathan Scott, left, kisses Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
Jonathan Scott, left, kisses Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dreamin' Wild' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.(Joel C Ryan | Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Actress Zooey Deschanel and “Property Brothers” host Jonathan Scott are engaged.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday with the caption, “Forever starts now!!!”

According to People magazine, Scott proposed during a family trip to Scotland.

He met Deschanel in 2019.

They were both filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings.

This will be Scott’s second marriage and Deschanel’s third.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

