Democratic candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. hosting Charleston town hall

Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday...
Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday for a town hall.(WCAX)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will be in the Lowcountry on Wednesday for a town hall.

Kennedy will host a town hall and meet and greet from 6-8 p.m. at the Wonderer at 1705 Meeting Street in Charleston.

A press release from Kennedy states he will “bring a message of economic hope.”

Kennedy is expected to touch on his policies for food prices, energy costs and affordable housing.

Kennedy will hold several other town halls across the state next week.

On Saturday he will meet voters in Orangeburg from 2-4 p.m. at 1185 Russell Street and in Sumter from 5-7 p.m. at 3540 Preserve Court.

Sunday he will be in Florence from 3-5 p.m. at Red Bone Alley located at 1903 West Palmetto Street.

The campaign will make a stop in Greenville Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Zen, located at 924 Main Street.

His South Carolina tour will end on Tuesday when he meets with voters from 6-8 p.m. in Spartanburg.

