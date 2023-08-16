Deputies address ‘false information’ in St. George horse shooting investigation

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies released an update Wednesday on the investigation into the shooting of horses in the St. George area amid what it called “false information” on social media.

A total of four horses were shot on Rancho Hippey Way near St. George on June 28. One of the horses was found dead and a second had to be euthanized.

An incident report states the horses’ owner told deputies they saw people shooting guns in an adjacent field on Friday and yelled at the people to stop shooting near the horse pasture. The owner said the people briefly stopped firing the guns but continued shortly thereafter.

The next morning, the owner found one of the horses dead with multiple gunshot wounds, the report states. At least two other horses were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said a juvenile has been charged early in the investigation with animal cruelty. The investigation is open and continuing, he said.

“We know that many have spoken out wanting to know why the person responsible has not been arrested,” Carson said. “In South Carolina, law enforcement may only detain juveniles in specific situations.”

He cited South Carolina Children’s Code 63-19-820(F):

(F) Children ten years of age and younger must not be incarcerated in a jail or detention facility for any reason. Children eleven or twelve years of age who are taken into custody for a violation of law which would be a criminal offense under the laws of this State if committed by an adult or who violates conditions of probation for such an offense must be incarcerated in a jail or detention facility only by order of the family court.

“Additionally, there are certain protections for minors who are charged with crimes in South Carolina that prevent our agency from releasing information to the public and media,” Carson said, urging the public to be patient and allow this process to take its course.

When the criminal investigation is complete, the file will be turned over to the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office for review. The case will be tried in the First Circuit Family Court, he said.

