SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Excessive heat eases, storms do not!

The Live 5 Weather team declares First Alert Weather Days to give you notice of potential...
The Live 5 Weather team declares First Alert Weather Days to give you notice of potential weather issues that could disrupt your plans.(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A little relief from the excessive heat is on the way beginning today. Temperatures and humidity are both down this morning and will stay lower over the next couple days. A dry start to our day is expected but a cold front nearing this afternoon will increase our rain and storm chances. Scattered storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible from the lunch time hour through this evening. Highs will top out near 90° with a heat index close to 100°. Most of the rain will subside overnight with only a small chance of rain tomorrow morning. Scattered rain, although not as widespread, will be possible again tomorrow afternoon before drier air moves in for Friday and the weekend helping to lower the chance of rain.

TROPICS: We’re watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. The one with the best chance of development close to the US is currently near the Lesser Antilles. This will move through the Bahamas and cross Florida this weekend. Once it moves west into the Gulf of Mexico. there is a chance that some development could occur in the western Gulf next week. The two other areas are near the coast of Africa and will be watched in the upcoming days. There is currently no threats to our area.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Fleming was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 46 months, nearly four years in prison....
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to prison, restitution following guilty plea
A crash on I-526 has eastbound lanes closed near Longpoint Road.
Crash involving four vehicles clears on I-526
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Ticketmaster offering refunds after Jimmy Buffett cancels Charleston concert
The family of 39-year-old Kimberly Madison says they have not heard from her since April.
North Charleston Police searching for woman possibly missing for months
Mount Pleasant Police are searching for two people who robbed a jewelry store Tuesday afternoon.
Mount Pleasant Police investigate jewelry store robbery

Latest News

Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a check on your Wednesday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
[Insert Caption Here]
A Tad Less Heat With Pop-Up Storms Wednesday!
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh has your Wednesday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Wednesday forecast
Charleston, Berkeley and Beaufort Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday...
VIDEO: 3 counties under severe thunderstorm warnings