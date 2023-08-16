Excessive heat eases, storms do not!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A little relief from the excessive heat is on the way beginning today. Temperatures and humidity are both down this morning and will stay lower over the next couple days. A dry start to our day is expected but a cold front nearing this afternoon will increase our rain and storm chances. Scattered storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible from the lunch time hour through this evening. Highs will top out near 90° with a heat index close to 100°. Most of the rain will subside overnight with only a small chance of rain tomorrow morning. Scattered rain, although not as widespread, will be possible again tomorrow afternoon before drier air moves in for Friday and the weekend helping to lower the chance of rain.

TROPICS: We’re watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. The one with the best chance of development close to the US is currently near the Lesser Antilles. This will move through the Bahamas and cross Florida this weekend. Once it moves west into the Gulf of Mexico. there is a chance that some development could occur in the western Gulf next week. The two other areas are near the coast of Africa and will be watched in the upcoming days. There is currently no threats to our area.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

