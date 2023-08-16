FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watch three areas of interest in tropics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters at the National Weather Service are keeping their eyes on three potential areas of development in the tropics.

In the central tropical Atlantic Ocean, an area of showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is an area where the system could gradually develop, forecasters said.

Forecasters give the system a 30% chance of development over the next two days and a 50% chance of formation through the next seven days.

The system could form into a tropical depression while moving west or west-northwest at around 10 mph.

A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms is moving off the coast of Africa and moving west-northwest around 15 mph.

Forecasters said an area of low pressure is expected to form in a day or so near the Cabo Verde Islands. The system could become a tropical depression over the weekend before conditions become unfavorable next week, forecasters said.

Forecasters give this system a 20% chance of development over the next two days and a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

In the western Gulf of Mexico an area of low pressure could form in the central or western parts of the gulf by early next week, forecasters said.

Current development odds are low with forecasters giving the system a near 0% chance of developing over the next two days and a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

Forecasters said the possibility exists for the slow development of the system as it moves west toward the western Gulf of Mexico coastline.

