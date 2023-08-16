Goose Creek school ads plans for second entrance amid town’s traffic concerns

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - While a Goose Creek school will open on Monday with only one entrance in and out, there is a construction plan in place for another entrance to be open by the start of next school year.

The K-8 school’s design features a main entrance from Highway 176 and a back entrance through the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood coming from Helena Park Drive.

“When schools get built and developed, cities and towns in South Carolina don’t have anything to do with that. We’re not part of that planning process. We’re not part of the approval process. It is strictly between the school district and state school facilities department,” Goose Creek Mayor Gregory Habib says.

But when he noticed the main entrance to the school wasn’t being built, he started asking questions. Habib says during the planning, no one party was ever assigned the role to build and pay for the main entrance, so it sat undeveloped.

“In the planning of that school, the selling of the property and the development a lot of people dropped the ball relative to the safety of those students. And just because it’s not delineated in an agreement, who’s responsible for building the road, doesn’t mean someone shouldn’t have taken responsibility for it,” Habib says.

That’s why the city stepped in to mediate the problem and make sure the main entrance is built. Habib says he gathered the developers who own the land for the road together and created an agreement in their contracts. He says between Carnes Crossroads Associates, Lennar and Freehold, the developers are committed to funding and building the $3.5 million dollar school entrance.

“I’m very proud of the developers who I put on the spot and really gave them very little wiggle room to figure out a way to get this done,” Habib says.

He expects the construction on the main entrance to be done by the spring barring any weather issues or by the start of the 2024-2025 school year at the latest. But that leaves one entrance for buses, cars, bikers and walkers for the coming school year.

Habib says the city will have a police officer at the roundabout entrance to the school directing traffic and they have made Helena Park Drive so that cars can only park on one side of the street to keep the road clear.

Jeff Hartman says a major reason his family moved to the neighborhood is for the school. They live on a side street off Helena Park Drive. His two kids, Aubrey and Jackson, will be able to ride their bikes to school.

“I think all the traffic is going to be contained inside the school. You’re going to have people coming up and down the roads but it’s really only for 45 minutes in the morning and half an hour in the afternoon. They have such a huge car rider loop that everything is going to be right there,” Hartman says.

He says the sidewalks and the crossing guard mean families can have the option to get to the school without joining the car traffic.

“This year we’re closer, we’re older, we’ll pay more attention and we got easier bikes to ride,” Hartman’s son, Jackson, says.

Hartman stresses the importance of people talking to their kids about traffic safety since the road will be in full use during the school year and asks drivers to proceed with the same caution for people on the sidewalks and crosswalks. He says the main entrance will be a good addition when it’s done.

“That road is probably going to alleviate some traffic like bus traffic and maybe other cars from outside of the neighborhood,” Hartman says.

Habib says the main entrance is all about safe quick accessibility to the school, especially for emergency vehicles. He says while the city was not a part of the planning, he felt it essential to facilitate a solution when the plans fell short. He hopes this problem is a lesson in planning and isn’t repeated in the future.

“We at least brought up some issues in the process that I hope as new schools get built moving forward that we might be able to include some other folks in that process,” he says. “But this was an important process for us to have gone through because there were several issues.”

Habib sent the following letter to Carnes Crossroads residents in August explaining the situation in detail:

Today I can update you on the Coleridge Drive situation.

First and foremost: Work should begin soon on the expansion of this road that will connect Carnes Crossroads to Highway 176. I am confident that this project will be completed in time for the 2024-2025 school year. With any luck in terms of weather and other variables, the finish date could come much earlier.

This is good news.

I know many of you have been following this issue closely. For those who have not, here’s a recap:

Several months ago, I realized that the new school was on track to open before the road was completed. The lack of this road – a second way that emergency vehicles could reach the school – represented an unacceptable public safety issue. Many of you shared my concern.

While Carnes Crossroads is in the City of Goose Creek, it is operated under a development agreement that dates to the mid 2000′s. Carnes’ original neighborhood was developed under Carnes Crossroads Associates (CCA). In recent years, CCA sold ownership of residential properties to the Lennar company; Lennar in turn sold portions of those properties to Freehold. (CCA retained ownership of commercial parcels, which are also being sold)

When the City realized that the construction of this road was not happening, we brought this to the attention of CCA, the school district, and eventually to the public via our local media.

When no immediate solution appeared, I decided to take further action.

I convened all parties – the three developers and the school district – to City Hall. In no uncertain terms, I told them it was time to stop finger-pointing, and time to start solving this crisis. A crisis, I may add, that they created.

My challenge was met. Freehold took the lead, and worked out an agreement between the three parties – Lennar, Freehold and CCA – to pay for this improvement.

In addition to the road expansion, we also directed the parties to realign the lanes at 2nd Ave. and 17A, and to decide now who would pay for a future traffic light at 1st Ave. and 17A once SCDOT decides a light is warranted. We did not want future finger-pointing and delays regarding which developer would pay when the safety of residents is at stake.

In addition, I directed City Council to also take action to ensure future lines of responsibility are made clear.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) passed by City Council on June 13, 2023, lays out responsibility of each developer. And now, an ordinance will be passed by City Council – with first reading scheduled for Aug. 8 – that will incorporate this MOU into the Carnes Development Agreement.

Here is where Coleridge Drive stands today:

A contractor has been selected; Berkeley County has signed off on stormwater guidelines; the Army Corps of Engineers has signed off on a necessary wetland permit; and SCDOT has signed off on encroachment permit, needed because Coleridge connects to a state road. Finally, the Coastal Zone Consistency division – an agency of DHEC – has vowed to immediately issue a pending permit to CCA. This permit has been pending since November.

Again: work should begin soon.

