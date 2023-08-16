Live Oak Adolescent Mental Health unit filling fast

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The speed that one inpatient adolescent mental health unit filled up speaks to the greater need for teen mental health care across the Lowcountry, hospital officials said.

Trident Medical Center’s Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness Center opened the first component of its Adolescent Unit on Aug. 6 containing seven beds. In just seven days, all seven beds were filled.

“Within Charleston and within this area there is a void in this community,” Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness COO David Was said

The unit is part of the already existing 60-bed freestanding mental health hospital. The adolescent unit will focus on treating kids ages 12 through 17.

Before the opening of the unit, Was said teenagers experiencing a mental health crisis would likely be sent throughout the state if they were not able to be placed in Charleston.

“Or, sitting in an ER not receiving the best care possible, or just not getting care in any clinical setting period,” Was said.

The average length of stay for adolescents in Live Oak is between 5 to 7 days, Was said.

Officials were not able to provide an estimated cost per stay because there are many factors that go into pricing.

“Whether you have insurance or not, we’ll work out a financial plan for you,” Was said.

