SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mother drowns trying to save son at waterfall, and father rescues another son trapped by boulders

A mother drowned trying to rescue her young son who was being pulled by the current at a...
A mother drowned trying to rescue her young son who was being pulled by the current at a popular waterfall and another son who jumped in to help became lodged in boulders and was rescued by his father, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — A mother drowned trying to rescue her young son who was being pulled by the current at a popular waterfall and another son who jumped in to help became lodged in boulders and was rescued by his father, authorities said.

The mother was part of a Massachusetts family of five visiting Franconia Falls in Lincoln along with a friend on Tuesday afternoon, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

“One of the minor children slipped and fell into one of the pools at the falls,” Sgt. Heidi Murphy said in a news release. “He could not get out of the pool as it was a fast, circulating current. The mother jumped into the river to help her child and began to immediately have trouble.”

Two other children jumped into the water to help their brother and mother.

“They were able to get their brother out of the water, but in doing so, another brother became lodged in the boulders and could not escape,” Murphy said.

At the same time, the father was trying to find the mother. He eventually found her on a rock and immediately began CPR, but she was unable to be revived, Murphy said.

The father then made it over to his son’s location and was able to pull him to safety.

Murphy said two people with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The names of the mother and her family were not immediately released.

Franconia Falls is a popular hiking destination and swimming hole in the White Mountain National Forest. People can slide off rock slabs into pools of water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Fleming was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 46 months, nearly four years in prison....
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to prison, restitution following guilty plea
A crash on I-526 has eastbound lanes closed near Longpoint Road.
Crash involving four vehicles clears on I-526
The family of 39-year-old Kimberly Madison says they have not heard from her since April.
North Charleston Police searching for woman possibly missing for months
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Ticketmaster offering refunds after Jimmy Buffett cancels Charleston concert
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for portions of Hampton, Allendale...
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warnings expire for 3 Lowcountry counties

Latest News

FILE - There haven't been any reports of injuries or homes burned but several areas are under...
Evacuations ordered as Northern California fire roars through forest near site of 2022 deadly blaze
A federal judge has denied a request to include the Satterfield family in a pending lawsuit.
VIDEO: Judge denies motion to include Satterfield family in insurance fraud lawsuit
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on a Charleston County...
VIDEO: Preliminary report released on Charleston County Sheriff’s chopper crash
Charleston City Council met Tuesday night for over four hours to discuss several hot button...
VIDEO: After 4-hour meeting, decisions delayed on 2 hot-button Charleston issues
Illegal dumping is different than littering. Illegal dumping is a larger amount of waste left...
2 SC environmental organizations partnering against illegal dumping in waterways